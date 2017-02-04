Suspects 'Bald Head,' 'Old Girl,' 'Lemonhead' among 8 indicted in multi-state drug trafficking bust

Authorities have in custody eight alleged members of a multi-state drug trafficking network, four from Ascension Parish, have been indicted by a grand jury on multiple drug charges.

United State Attorney Walt Green announced on Feb. 1 the unsealing of a federal grand jury indictment, charging 8 individuals in connection with an extensive federal, state, and local drug investigation into a trafficking network based in Ascension Parish and covering Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi.

The indictment charges significant drug trafficking crimes involving cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin. The following individuals were charged in the investigation:

Arthur Johnson Jr. , 40, - a.k.a. “Nelson Howard,” “Wood,” and “Dread,” of Hattiesburg, MS, CEO of “Ruff-n-Rugged Entertainment” in Geismar is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, crack cocaine, and 100 grams of more of heroin; distribution of 100 grams of more of heroin; unlawful use of a communication facility.

Jeffrey S. Sallet, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New Orleans Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, stated: “This investigation and indictments are the result of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to keep our communities safe. The FBI will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to combat violent gangs and illegal drug traffickers.”

All individuals indicted face the forfeiture of all proceeds from the alleged operation if they are convicted.

