75 Zachary High students are now published authors

Six months after the devastating 2016 Louisiana floods, a new poetry anthology book featuring the works of 75 Zachary High School students is now on shelves across the country.

Nearly 100 Zachary students submitted their poetry, prose, and short stories to the Make Some Noise IV! anthology this past October during Teen Read Week.

Their poetry and stories focused on the Great Louisiana flood, the tragic police shootings in Baton Rouge, social awareness, race, and relevant personal issues facing today’s youth in their day-to-day lives.

The Make Some Noise IV! anthology is edited by poet and author, Terry A. O’Neal.

“This special edition is brings together a diverse variety of poetry, prose, and short stories written by Baton Rouge youth," O’Neal said. “The book is designed to enrich the lives of today’s youth, while allowing them to heal and rebuild hope and community through creative writing.”

Zachary High will be hosting an anthology celebration and book signing event to acknowledge their 75 student authors that were published in the anthology in January. The public event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Zachary High School in the Visual Performing Arts Center from 6 until 7:30 p.m.

Make Some Noise IV! A Baton Rouge Youth Poetry Anthology is available in both print and electronic edition in stores and online at Amazon.com.

