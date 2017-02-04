Self-described ‘hacker’, cybersecurity expert joins LSU faculty

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says he will review an audit by the legislative auditor into the East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging (COA), and there could be criminal charges filed based on the audit's findings.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says he will review an audit by the legislative auditor into the East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging (COA), and there could be criminal charges filed based on the audit's findings.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 8.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 8.More >>
The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported LA 77 was closed at LA 386 due to an overturned 18-wheeler Monday afternoon.More >>
The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported LA 77 was closed at LA 386 due to an overturned 18-wheeler Monday afternoon.More >>
The deputy superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced her resignation Monday, May 8.More >>
The deputy superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced her resignation Monday, May 8.More >>
The beautiful, clear sky that looked over the metro area Monday is the kind that drives people outdoors. Unfortunately, the calm winds and excessive sunshine are also a perfect combination to produce ozone, which can be troubling for those with respiratory issues.More >>
The beautiful, clear sky that looked over the metro area Monday is the kind that drives people outdoors. Unfortunately, the calm winds and excessive sunshine are also a perfect combination to produce ozone, which can be troubling for those with respiratory issues.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Authorities say 22-year-old Payton Hazard doused himself with gasoline, then set himself on fire.More >>
Authorities say 22-year-old Payton Hazard doused himself with gasoline, then set himself on fire.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".More >>
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".More >>