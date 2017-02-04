Man arrested after allegedly shooting at another man over car repairs

Authorities have in custody a man who they say opened fire on another man at an intersection over an alleged money dispute.

In the early morning hours of December 2, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting damage of property complaint, when they were informed by two male victims that Taurean Whitfield, 24, of Zachary, allegedly opened fire on them at an intersection on Florida Blvd. and Airline Hwy.

According to the victims, they waited to get to more secure location before contacting authorities. Prior to the shooting, the victims say, they told officers they pulled next to Whitfield near the 3400 block of Harding Blvd when he pulled a gun and pointed it at them.

During the initial investigation, an officer noticed a projectile bullet lodged in the rear bumper on the right, which was taken into evidence at that time.

On January 12, officers confirmed victims’ statements made to the initial officers. They also learned there was an apparent ongoing dispute between one of the victims and Whitfield over money owed for work done on a vehicle before the incident occurred.

Whitfield was positively identified as the shooter by both victims during two separate six-person photo lineups.

According to BRPD, Whitfield has a history of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, enter and/or remaining in places after forbidden, domestic abuse battery, child desertion, and resisting an officer.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of multiple counts of attempted first degree murder, attempted crime, aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.