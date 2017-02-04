Going green with chlorophyll water

First there was vitamin water, then alkaline water and now people are going “green” with their H2O. Literally. “Chlorophyll water” is hot. If you need a refresher, chlorophyll is the pigment in green plants that helps them grow.



There are also supplements or d rops that you can add to drinks. That’s what The Big Squeezy owner Kimberly Matsko does. She adds a hit of liquid chlorophyll to water bottles, and she said it’s a hit with customers.



“Most people are not hydrated enough, so if we kind of explain to them why they should drink water in general, but also these are even better for you,” Matsko said.



Is there a real benefit to guzzling green? Registered Dietician and Nutritionist Sonya Angelone is a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She explained, “Scientists have looked at the benefits of chlorophyll for over 50 years. They have found it to be safe and they found that chlorophyll actually has a lot of benefits to humans.”



Angelone said chlorophyll helps heal wounds and is great for your skin. The biggest benefit, she said, is that research shows chlorophyll may be a potent cancer fighter.



“Basically what chlorophyll does is it can bind with cancer-causing chemicals and it can interfere with their absorption in the gastrointestinal track so then they're not able to get into the blood stream and travel to different organs and tissues,” Angelone explained.



Not into drinking green liquid or popping another supplement? Angelone said you can get chlorophyll in your diet just by eating five to seven servings of green vegetables a day.



“It's really important to get those nutrients, and if I don't have time to maybe eat a salad or have a juice that particular day, then at least I know I'm still getting those nutrients,” Matsko said.



The chlorophyll water at The Big Squeezy has no flavor, but you can also add ingredients like cucumber and mint to make a refreshing drink.



Always talk to your doctor before adding any kind of new supplement to your diet.



Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

