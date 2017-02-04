Going green with chlorophyll water

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Accusations of bribery and wrong doing will send Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa to court Monday morning. Matassa is expected to be arraigned. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.More >>
Parish Utilities of Ascension, serving public water systems in West Ascension, will be conducting a free chlorine burn of its water distribution system beginning Monday, May 8, 2017 and will last 30 days.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 8.More >>
A special memorial ride is happening Sunday, May 7 to honor the law enforcement officers killed during two ambush attacks.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
