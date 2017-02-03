No. 2 LSU gymnastics improves to 5-0 with win over No. 11 Missouri

Veteran head coach D-D Breaux and her No. 2 LSU gymnastics team moved to 5-0 on the season with a win over No. 11 Missouri in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Friday night.

LSU also improved its win streak at the PMAC to 24-straight with the 197.425-195.425 victory.

LSU set the tone early on the vault, with junior Myia Hambrick sprinting down the run way and twisting for a 9.95. She was third in the all-around with a 38.925.

And then, "Bugs," Ashleigh Gnat, followed Hambrick with an identical score on the vault of 9.95.

On bars, freshman Ruby Harrold from England scored a 9.875.

On the beam, sophomore Sarah Finnegan twisted and turned her way to a 9.95 and she had a great dismount.

On the floor, freshman Kennedi Edney always brings the crowd to its feet on her way to winning the all-around. Breaux said Edney doesn't perform on the floor as well in practice, but turns it on in front of the Tiger faithful at the PMAC.

"It wasn't a great meet," Breaux said. "We struggled for everything we got. We had breaks that were uncharacteristic breaks. We left a lot of points, a lot of tenth of points on the equipment."

"It's great to have a 197 and the fifth one in a row and everything, but we do have places we can improve and I think this team is eager to improve and be its absolute best," Hambrick added.

The gymnastics team continues to draw huge crowds to the PMAC. The paid crowd for Friday night's meet was more than 10,000.

