Local teen wins chance to attend 2018 Super Bowl

Accusations of bribery and wrong doing will send Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa to court Monday morning. Matassa is expected to be arraigned. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.More >>
Parish Utilities of Ascension, serving public water systems in West Ascension, will be conducting a free chlorine burn of its water distribution system beginning Monday, May 8, 2017 and will last 30 days.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 8.More >>
A special memorial ride is happening Sunday, May 7 to honor the law enforcement officers killed during two ambush attacks.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
