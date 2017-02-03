CRIMESTOPPERS: 2 males wanted for escape in Monroe

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are looking for two males who are wanted for escaping the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe, LA on Monday, January 30, at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Kiore Collins and Kelvin Provost both have arm robbery charges, but Collins has an addition charge for manslaughter.

There is a $2,000 dollar reward for information that leads to their capture and indictment.

If you see them or know where they are you can call crime stoppers at 344-stop.

