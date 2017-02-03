Ascension Parish school leaders ready for temporary buildings to be inspected

Ascension Parish School System leaders announced updated plans Friday afternoon for students to return to their flood-damaged campuses. 9News toured two of the temporary school campuses that are nearing completion.

The Lake Primary and St. Amant High School campuses look more like construction work zones these days. Building materials and crews have taken over the flood-damaged properties in a big effort to get these big modular buildings ready for learning.

Ascension Parish Schools Director of Planning and Construction, Chad Lynch, showed us the progress at St. Amant High.

“The principal is making room assignments. She currently plans to put the freshmen in the Freshman Academy, as we always planned, and the other grade levels will be in these pods,” Lynch said.

Each of the four pods, or buildings, holds ten full-sized classrooms and two smaller ones. Lynch said students will be surprised to find not much has changed from their brick and mortar set up.

“It's almost identical. Every classroom, whether it's a hard or a temp building, gets the same things, fire alarm, intercom, shelving, marker boards, smart board and overhead projector. Our goal with the temporary classrooms is to give each the same thing they always have,” Lynch said.

That includes covered walkways, a media center, and other facilities for extra-curricular activities.

“Our Agriculture building, we have access to it. It didn't flood, and then we are also in that gravel pad there and in a spot over here we are adding. We have some band tents showing up this week that are going to give us a place for our band class to function,” Lynch said.

Lynch said parents will have something to be excited about too. The shorter drive to and from school.

Superintendent David Alexander said it should not be long before students begin to see the progress from their classroom windows.

“We are putting all of these campuses in a place that we are providing the best resources we can for our students given the circumstances we are in and we know when we get back into our permanence buildings they'll be even better,” Alexander said.

The new furniture is scheduled to arrive on Monday. The fire marshal is set to inspect the temporary section of St. Amant High on Thursday, February 9. A move-in date will be announced after it passes inspection. Click here for updates on the progress at other school campuses in Ascension Parish.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.









