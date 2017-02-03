39-year-old man last seen on January 21 found safe

A missing man who was last seen on January 21 has been found in good health.

Jeremy Theis, 39, was located on Saturday, February 4, officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office report.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Theis was last seen by friends on January 21 on Shermoor Dr. Theis was last seen wearing blue jeans, camouflage jacket, and a white baseball cap.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.