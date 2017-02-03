Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after causing crash with car o - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after causing crash with car on Government St.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Government Street. 

Emergency crews were dispatched to Government St. at S. 17th Street shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department investigated the crash and determined that the pedestrian was at fault. They say the individual stepped out on Government without the protection of a crosswalk. The person was then hit by the oncoming vehicle. 

The driver of the vehicle was not issued a citation. 

