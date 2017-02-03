Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after causing crash with car on Government St.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Government Street.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Government St. at S. 17th Street shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department investigated the crash and determined that the pedestrian was at fault. They say the individual stepped out on Government without the protection of a crosswalk. The person was then hit by the oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was not issued a citation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.