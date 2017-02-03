GUILTY: Jury returns verdict for father accused of beating son to death

The blood drive will be held at All Star Ford in Prairieville from 2 to 7 p.m. They urgently need O-negative donors.More >>
Monday marks the halfway point for this year's legislative session. Lawmakers expected to focus almost entirely on budget and tax reform proposals, but that hasn’t been the case.More >>
A special memorial ride is happening Sunday, May 7 to honor the law enforcement officers killed during two ambush attacks.More >>
An unattended pot on the stove is the cause of a small apartment fire, officials say.More >>
As of May 7, officials say 34 people are without a home after a major fire destroyed eight units in a Baton Rouge apartment complex.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.More >>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.More >>
