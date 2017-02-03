GUILTY: Jury returns verdict for father accused of beating son to death

A jury has found a man guilty of beating his 5-year-old son to death.

Varnell Day Jr., 38, of Baton Rouge, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of Jay’v’une Bergin.

During closing arguments, prosecutors reiterated that doctors testified the child suffered multiple blows not consistent with an accident. One of the doctors claimed the child suffered injuries consistent with an auto crash.

The defense argued in its closing that Day had no intent to hurt his son and that his daughter had been in his custody for four years, so why would he hurt one child and not the other?

"Varnell wants congratulations for a 50 percent survival rate for the children in his care," the prosecutor stated. "I refuse to congratulate him for that."

Investigators said Bergin was taken to the hospital by ambulance on Aug. 18, 2014 and died two days later.

The jury returned the guilty verdict Friday afternoon.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.