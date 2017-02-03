Flood Proof: Free legal services available for flood victims with property title issues

Many property owners impacted by the historic flooding in August are stuck in limbo because they lack proof of ownership of their property.

“If they can’t prove that they’re the owner of the property, FEMA cannot release any money to them,” said Amanda Brown, attorney at Southeast Louisiana Legal Services.

Property is often passed down from one generation to the next, but what often fails to happen is that crucial proof of ownership. Since October, Flood Proof, a free legal service for homeowners with title problems, has assisted roughly 100 cases.

“We’re helping residents who were flooded, particularly with successions to be able to put the property in their name,” said Latisha Jones, attorney with Equal Justice.

On Saturday, February 4, Flood Proof is hosting a legal fair at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd, in Baton Rouge. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Although they will be there specifically for those with this unique problem, free legal advice can be provided for any flood-related issue.

For more information about Flood Proof, click here, or call (844) 244-7871.

