Gov. Edwards sends letter to FEMA asking for Proof of Loss filing deadline extension for La. flood victims

In a follow-up to a story Thursday night where people living in St. Amant demanded that FEMA extend a deadline for flood victims to claim additional money to help them recover, Gov. John Bel Edwards has also sent a letter to the agency requesting an extension.

According to the letter, Louisiana requested and received an extension of the Proof of Loss deadline through Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The governor now requests an additional 90 days. If granted, the new deadline would be May 10, 2017.

Officials pointed to the extensive damage caused by the flood making the recovery process longer for some victims.

An online petition has been launched to get FEMA to extend the deadline to August.

