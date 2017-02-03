Baton Rouge General Hospital hosts heart disease awareness month

The American Heart Association reports that heart disease is the number one killer of women in the US.

Known as the "silent killer," heart disease claims the lives of nearly 500,000 women each year.

That's why Friday is National Wear Red Day. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness. The day is held on the first Friday in February every year.

During the entire month of February, Baton Rouge General Medical Hospital will distribute a red cap to each newborn baby to educate women about heart disease.

The hospital has also launched a running group and a training program to help people train for a 5K race.

Dr. Donna Adams MD FACC FSCAI of the Baton Rouge Cardiology Center said there are many things you can do to keep your heart healthy.

Monitor your salt intake

Daily exercise (The American Heart Association recommends movement for at least 30 minutes each day)

Maintain good cholesterol and blood pressure control

Reduce or quit smoking (One year of quitting can reduce the risk of heart disease by 50 percent)

Baton Rouge General provides a website to assess your risk for heart disease. For more information, click HERE.

