Deputy fired shots at armed robbery suspect, hitting Burbank store window; suspect later arrested

Officials confirm that a deputy shot at an armed robbery suspect multiple times at a convenience store located on Burbank Dr.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Valero gas station on the corner of Burbank Dr. and Bluebonnet Blvd. at roughly 5 a.m. Friday.

EBRSO spokesperson Casey Hicks says the clerk at the store sounded a silent alarm indicating a robbery was in progress.

A nearby deputy arrived and spotted the robber pointing a gun at the clerk. The deputy yelled into the store from the parking lot and the robber then turned and pointed his weapon at the deputy, the spokesperson said.

At that point, the deputy fired several shots into the store’s glass window. None of the shots hit the robber, who then ran out of the store’s back door, Hicks said.

WAFB’s Liz Koh was at the scene and saw three bullet holes in the window.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave, according to Hicks, who says this is a standard procedure.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Deputies established a perimeter to search for him, but were unable to locate him at that time. Authorities added none of the schools in the area were placed on lockdown.

The suspect, now identified as Joshua Darson, was arrested in connection with this incident around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

