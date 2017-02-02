Grease fire sets off sprinkler system, displaces students

A small grease fire turned into a major inconvenience Thursday night for several LSU students.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to The Armstrong Apartment Complex formerly called, Burbank Commons just before 9 p.m.

While there was no fire damage inside the third floor unit where the problem began, water from the sprinkler system damaged the apartment's contents.

Building managers were investigating how much water seeped into the first- and second-floor units.

Red Cross was initially called to help out the displaced residents, but those services weren't needed once the affected students found another place to stay for the night.

