St. Amant residents demand FEMA extend looming proof of loss deadline

St. Amant residents are taking action, demanding that FEMA extend a deadline for flood victims to claim additional money to help them recover.

Many attended a Town Hall meeting Thursday night to get answers to their burning questions as they continue to rebuild after the historic 2016 flood.

"I just want to get it done,” Gayle Bates said. “I'm ready to get back in my house because my husband's disabled too and we're ready to get back in our house."

Perhaps the biggest concern for residents is ensuring they get enough money to fully recover. That process largely depends on their ability to turn in the proper paperwork to insurance companies.

"I tried to save everything I could possibly save but I just don't think it's enough to put my house back together like it was," Debbie Roberts added.

The deadline for residents to provide proof of loss information is a week away on February 9, but many say that is simply not enough time for flood victims to comply.

The Pandit Law Firm has launched an online petition to get FEMA to extend the deadline to August. Raj Pandit with the firm said without an extension, residents who received an initial insurance claim but need more money to rebuild may miss out on what they are owed.

"Failure to do so could allow the insurance company to deny your claim if you show up after the deadline with a detailed estimate and a supplemental proof of loss," Pandit said.

While people are concerned, event organizers say the goal is not to condemn insurance companies or FEMA, but to make sure that everyone gets the help he says they truly deserve.

"This is a big deal and our community's been through a lot and we just want to make sure that our community is taken care of and getting the answers that they deserve,” Chad Blouin said.

Anyone interested in filling out the online petition can click HERE.

