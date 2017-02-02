Relatives, friends launch website in memory of cyclist killed by drunk driver

Nathan Crowson was only 30-years-old when he was killed while riding his bicycle beside his friend Danny Morris. The crash happened on Perkins Rd. five years ago, and his brother Matthew says every day since then has been struggle.

"Nathan was a charmer," Matthew said. "He was good at bringing people together and making people laugh."

Crowson says, those memories quickly faded during the three years he spent fighting his brother's battle in court.

Joseph Branch was convicted and sent to prison for the pain he caused those two families.

Crowson says Nate's friends helped him come up with a way to keep his brother's story in the public eye and help raise money for Danny and Nathan's 11-year-old daughter he left behind.

"I'm excited. Its definitely a 180 from where I was a couple of years ago," said Crowson.

It's a website called crescentandfox.com, after Nate's original artwork. It has been on stickers for years, and now you can find it on buttons, coffee mugs and t-shirts.

The site tell's Nate's story and also warns visitors about the dangers of drinking and driving. Matthew hopes his brother's artwork will serve as a reminder.

"We have artists who are going to keep collaborating with me to make their version of the crescent and the fox," Crowson added.

Baton Rouge cyclist, Larry Reilly, already has the wheels turning on another project to make sure no one forgets.

Reilly was behind plans to pave a bike path behind the BREC Perkins Road Park near Kennilworth.

It is being used today. Reilly says he is working to have it named the Crescent and Fox Trail.

It already means the world to Nate's family finally focused on healing.

"He was an amazing person to us, and it's an honor that someone would want to honor him in that way," Crowson says.

A portion of the proceeds from the items sold will go toward Nate's daughter and his friend Danny who is paralyzed as a result of his injuries.

