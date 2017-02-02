Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly demanding money from victim while intoxicated

A Baton Rouge man is arrested after he allegedly went to a victim's home demanding money.

According to the probable cause report, the incident happened on February 1 at around 7:00 a.m. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to the 1300 block of Jasper Ave.

The report states that upon arrival, police noticed a man stumbling toward them with his right hand in his pocket. Deputies ordered him to remove his hand and stop walking, but they claim he did not comply.

Deputies discovered Elmer Gomez, 22, spoke limited English.

A translator told deputies that Gomez walked to the home on Jasper Ave to demand payment for two days work from the victim. Gomez allegedly told deputies that the victim refused to pay him, and then hit him in the head with a bottle.

The victim, however, told deputies that Gomez came to his house, aggressively demanded the payment, and pulled the knife on him when he refused to pay.

Deputies say the victim and Gomez were both intoxicated.

During his arrest, Gomez allegedly kicked a deputy more than once.

Gomez was take to a hospital for treatment of the wound on his head. The report states that he made threats while at the hospital.

Gomez was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace/intoxication, aggravated assault, and battery of a police officer. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

