Suspect arrested at Baton Rouge hotel was wanted for 2016 murder at nightclub

A man accused of murdering someone at a Baton Rouge nightclub in 2016 was arrested today after refusing to exit a hotel for roughly an hour.

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect is Horace Alexander Smith. He is accused of killing Christopher Edwards, 30, and wounding a woman on October 23, outside a nightclub located on N. Foster Drive.

Officers went to the hotel located off Gwenadele Ave. near Airline Hwy. to apprehend Smith. When they got there, however, he refused to come out.

SRT was called out roughly 2 p.m., which is standard procedure in this type of case.

Officials say Smith surrendered peacefully shortly after 3 p.m.

According to the warrant for his arrest, video surveillance captured the shooting incident.

Smith was arrested and will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Court records show that Smith has prior convictions for possession of cocaine and illegal possession of stolen things. He served a two-year jail sentence.

