CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Chase Bank robbery arrested in California

According to Crime Stoppers, a woman wanted for the robbery of Chase Bank on Florida Blvd. has been arrested in California.

Jessica Leanne Causey, 31, was wanted for first degree robbery and was arrested by the California Highway Patrol.

On January 21, Causey allegedly robbed the Chase Bank, located at 11311 Florida Blvd.

Police say she robbed the bank after passing the teller a note demanding cash from the business.

