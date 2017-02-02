LSU to host ITA Southern Regional at new facility

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its 2017 Southern Regional will be coming to Baton Rouge in October.

LSU will host the event from Oct. 19-23, it’s the second time the men’s tennis team has hosted an event since opening the new tennis facility in August 2015.

The Women’s team also hosted the SEC Tournament in 2016.

“We are so proud to now have a facility that was chosen to host the Southern Regional,” head coach Jeff Brown said. “This adds to the importance of the event for our team and gives our fans a chance to see great tennis and enjoy our stadium.”

The new tennis facility on Gourrier Ave. boasts 12 outdoor and six indoor courts with more than 1,700 seats in total for fans to watch matches.