LSU Men’s Tennis falls to No. 11 Florida in Kick-off Weekend finale

The LSU Men’s Tennis team fell to 1-2 on the season after dropping its final match of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend to the No. 11 Florida Gators 4-0 on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Florida started strong taking the doubles point with wins on courts two and three: Gators duo Elliot Orkin and McClain Kessler topped Rafael Wagner and Eric Samuelsson, 6-3 on court three, while Gabor Csonka and Julian Saborio fell to Chase Perez-Blanco and Max Lipman also by a score of 6-3 on court two.
The Gators then swept through the singles matches for the 4-0 finish:
The Tigers defeated No. 24 USF on Saturday by a score of 4-3, LSU will return to Baton Rouge for their first home match of the season as Santa Clara visits the LSU Tennis Complex on Friday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.
