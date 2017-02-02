LSU Men’s Tennis falls to No. 11 Florida in Kick-off Weekend finale

The LSU Men’s Tennis team fell to 1-2 on the season after dropping its final match of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend to the No. 11 Florida Gators 4-0 on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Florida started strong taking the doubles point with wins on courts two and three: Gators duo Elliot Orkin and McClain Kessler topped Rafael Wagner and Eric Samuelsson, 6-3 on court three, while Gabor Csonka and Julian Saborio fell to Chase Perez-Blanco and Max Lipman also by a score of 6-3 on court two.

The Gators then swept through the singles matches for the 4-0 finish:

No. 64 Elliot Orkin defeated Nikola Samardzic in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3

Eric Samuelsson fell to No. 98 Maxx Lipman also in straight sets, 4-6, 1-6

No. 67 McClain Kessler sealed the match for Florida with a straight set win over Gabor Csonka, 6-1, 7-5

The Tigers defeated No. 24 USF on Saturday by a score of 4-3, LSU will return to Baton Rouge for their first home match of the season as Santa Clara visits the LSU Tennis Complex on Friday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.