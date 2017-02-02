LSU professors submit petition urging university president to help students affected by travel ban

LSU professors turned in a petition Thursday with more than 400 signatures on it, urging President F. King Alexander for a swift response to those affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Four professors at the university are behind the petition, which they submitted to Alexander’s office. He was not there, but a representative with his department accepted the petition.

It asks that LSU provide financial assistance for students affected by the president's executive order, which prevents people from seven countries from entering the US.

RELATED: LSU students, faculty protest President’s executive order

For example, they say many Iranian students will not return home for spring break, fearing they won't be able to come back, so they would like to see housing assistance provided.

"The petition is a request, a strong request, to the LSU administration that they vigorously and forcefully support these students and defend them because we feel that a diverse LSU is a strong LSU," said Brendan Karch, an LSU history professor.

The petition has 428 signatures, including 225 faculty members at LSU and some graduate students. More than 100 LSU students and employees protested the order on campus Wednesday.

The representative with the president's office declined an interview.

However, Alexander released a statement saying he is working with local governmental leaders to protect students and staff.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.