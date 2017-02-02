Orgeron announces 2 coaching changes to LSU football program

LSU reported coaching changes within the football program Thursday.

Head coach Ed Orgeron announced running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been re-assigned to a position within the athletic department and wide receiver coach Dameyune Craig has been relieved of his duties with the Tigers.

Juluke is from New Orleans and a Southern University graduate.

Craig was a record-setting quarterback at Auburn, helping those Tigers win an SEC championship. He was named ACC Recruiter of the Year in 2012.

"We appreciate the work that Dameyune and Jabbar did for LSU," Orgeron said in a written release. "We wish them nothing but success in the future."

Both coaches were with the team for only one season.

Orgeron added he will start an immediate search to find replacements for the two former coaches.

