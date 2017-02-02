Narcotics investigations yield 2 arrests and seizure of lots of - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Narcotics investigations yield 2 arrests and seizure of lots of drugs, officials say

Several agencies collaborated in making two arrests and multiple seizures Tuesday, including meth heroin and other drugs, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Johnny Grant and Darryl Holliday, also known as Darryl Spears, were arrested as a result of investigations by narcotics detectives.

BRPD added the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigations and arrests.

Investigators said Grant's arrest led to the seizure of drugs, two loaded handguns, large amounts of cash and two cars.

According to officials, a search warrant earlier in the day in a separate investigation led to the seizure of numerous drugs and Holliday's arrest.

Total Seizures:

About 49.7 lbs. of suspected meth
About 1.47 lbs. of suspected heroin
About 6.64 lbs. of suspected high grade marijuana
216 pills of suspected alprazolam
107 pills of suspected hydrocodone
39 pills of suspected amphetamine/dextroamphetamine
11 pills of suspected oxycodone
5 pills of suspected suboxone
One loaded FN .40 caliber handgun
One loaded Glock 9mm caliber handgun
$12,501 in cash
2013 Audi A7
2015 Audi Q7

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Grant was released after posting a $140,000 bond.

Jail records show Holliday was released after posting a $62,500 bond.

