Fire officials: Arson destroys vacant house

Fire officials are investigating a case of arson that destroyed a vacant house Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Nebraska Street around 10 p.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from a boarded up house.

He added the house was a total loss.

Anyone with information about this arson is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

