Fire officials: Arson destroys vacant house - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fire officials: Arson destroys vacant house

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Nebraska Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Nebraska Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Fire officials are investigating a case of arson that destroyed a vacant house Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Nebraska Street around 10 p.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from a boarded up house.

He added the house was a total loss.

Anyone with information about this arson is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly