IRS offers federal tax relief to some flood victims

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced tax payers, business owners and others in parishes designated for FEMA Individual Assistance may qualify for federal tax relief.

Officials said the IRS is offering extended deadlines, waived penalties, expedited processing of requests and more.

FEMA issued a reminder that disaster assistance funds are not taxable income.

Click here for more information about IRS disaster-related tax relief or call 866-562-5227.

