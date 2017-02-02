Efforts underway to open new temporary campus for Denham Springs Elem. in 4 days

Livingston Parish Superintendent Rick Wentzel announced Thursday morning that diligent efforts are underway to ready a new temporary campus for Denham Springs Elementary.

He said school officials, staff, teachers and volunteers will be working over the next four days to open a new temporary campus next to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Hatchell Lane on Monday.

"Welcoming the school’s students and staff to a site that is all their own is a priority for the district right now," Wentzel said in a written release. "Despite weather delays and other challenges that have slowed our efforts, we are moving full steam ahead to open this campus on Monday."

He added the last section of concrete for the campus was poured Wednesday. According to Wentzel, canopies and walkways are being constructed Thursday.

The school was damaged in the historic August floods.

Wentzel stated the church entered into a zero-dollar lease with the school district, allowing it to use about four acres of church property.

