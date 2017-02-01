Red Cross helping families displaced by Cedarwood Apartments fire

American Red Cross responders have been meeting with families affected by Tuesday night's fire on Cedarcrest Ave. to provide comfort, care, and assistance. The fire claimed the life of 5-year-old, Treasure Garner.

Red Cross representatives say volunteers have met with more than 40 families and will meet with additional affected residents on Thursday. Red Cross Health Services, Mental Health and Disaster Spiritual Care volunteers are also on hand to assist residents. The Red Cross hopes to connect with victims with community partners in the coming days.

Other residents can help by becoming a Red Cross volunteer at redcross.org/louisiana, or by contacting the Baton Rouge team at 225-291-4533. Donations can also be made by visiting redcross.org, or by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

