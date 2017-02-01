Man arrested for possession of narcotics, including 250 grams of marijuana

Narcotics seized during the arrest of Alan Cheramie Sr. (Source: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)

An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip helped lead to the arrest of a Galliano man Tuesday, says Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Alan Cheramie Sr., 57, faces numerous drug charges after several types of drugs were discovered in his home.

An anonymous tip was submitted through Crime Stoppers in reference to Cheramie being in possession of drugs, which he planned to sell. Deputies went to Cheramie's home on Tuesday, January 31, and once they arrived detected a strong odor of marijuana when Cheramie answered the door. Deputies then obtained a warrant to search his home.

Once inside, deputies discovered over 250 grams of marijuana, five hydrocodone pills, six clonazepam pills, one benzphetamine pill, assorted drug paraphernalia, and approximately $400 in cash.

Cheramie was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux, where he was booked on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone

Possession with intent to distribute clonazepam

Possession of benzphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

His bond is set at $65,500.

Anyone can submit a crime tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-743-7433, or by going online to www.crimestoppersbr.org.

