Human trafficking cases in La. reported to national hotline up in 2016

Locations of U.S. human trafficking cases reported to the National Hotline in 2016 (Source: Polaris)

National and state-by-state human trafficking case data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline for 2016 was released Tuesday from by Polaris. The data showed a significant jump in cases all over the country.

In Louisiana, 104 cases were reported to the hotline in 2016, including 74 cases of sex trafficking and 21 cases of labor trafficking. That number is up from 75 cases reported in 2015. Since 2007, the hotline has received a total of 480 reports of human trafficking in the state.

Polaris also released data for the BeFree Textline for the entire country and cases originating overseas. The 2016 statistics showed a 35 percent jump in reported cases. All Polaris-operated hotlines handled a record-breaking 8,042 cases of human trafficking in 2016.

Comprehensive case and call data for the country can be found here. Data for the BeFree Textline can be found here.

Some highlights of the report included:

Cases of human trafficking reported continue to increase each year

More survivors than ever reached out for help

Reports of labor trafficking grew to 47 percent within the U.S.

Click here to view a detailed report of 2016 statistics, including victim demographics.

"Not only did the National Human Trafficking Hotline handle a record number of reported cases and hear directly from more survivors than we ever have before, but the data from the thousands of calls received each month are better illustrating the various types of sex and labor trafficking present in the U.S. The more we are able to target efforts at specific types of trafficking, such as domestic work or sex trafficking in cantinas and bars, the more effective we can be in reaching survivors and preventing exploitation in the first place," said Bradley Myles, CEO of Polaris.

The phone number for the National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888. The number to text the BeFree Textline is 233733. The hotline is available to take calls 24/7. The textline operates from 3 to 11 p.m. EST.

"Human trafficking hotlines are lifelines for survivors, providing them with an outlet to be connected with the services and resources they want and need along their long path of recovery. While gaps in services remain, the success of the National Hotline is a reflection of the incredible dedication of our more than 3,100 service provider and trained law enforcement contacts, as well as the agencies and government officials that continue to work tirelessly to help survivors and strengthen a victim-centered safety net," said Caroline Diemar, National Hotlines director.

Polaris plans to release an additional report on the various types of human trafficking in the spring of 2017.

