Carmelized Onion and Duck Confit Pizza

Air date: February 2, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse
Prep Time: 1 Hour
Yields: 1 (10-inch) Pie
Comment:
Although there are thousands of pizza shops in town, making a pizza at home can be simple and fun. I love nothing more than using a combination of wild game to create a hunters pizza during game season.
Ingredients:
1 large yellow onion, peeled and sliced thinly
2 confit duck legs
7 ounces prepared pizza dough
3 tbsps olive oil
Semolina flour for dusting
½ cup grated fontina cheese
½ cup crumbled goat cheese
¼ cup toasted pine nuts
3 tbsps chopped rosemary
extra-virgin olive oil for drizzling
Method:
Preheat oven to 450°F. Place onion and 3 tablespoons olive oil into a large skillet over medium-low heat. Cook until onion become golden brown and caramelized, about 30 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove bones from duck legs and shred meat. Set aside. Place the dough onto a floured surface. Sprinkle with flour and roll into a 10-inch disk. Place disk onto a well-floured sheet pan, making sure to shake the pan ensuring the dough doesn’t stick. Spread caramelized onion to within 1/2–inch of edge and top evenly with the cheeses, pine nuts and rosemary. Drizzle pizza with remaining extra-virgin olive oil. Bake until crust is golden brown around the edges, 10–15 minutes. Cut and serve immediately.