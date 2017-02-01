Inspector General now reviewing former Angola warden case

Prosecutors now say the case involving former Angola warden, Burl Cain, will not go before a grand jury.

“I would feel more comfortable if someone else looked at it and made an arrest,” said District Attorney Sam D'Aquila

Instead, D'Aquila said he is sending a recent Legislative Auditor’s report to State Inspector General Stephen Street. That report raised questions about a variety of business and personnel dealings within Angola under Cain's watch.

Cain said many of the findings are not accurate.

In letters faxed to the IG’s office, D’Aquila asked Street to look into several of Cain’s relatives, as well as prison employees. He did not, however, ask Street to investigate Burl Cain himself.

The DA stressed that the audit gave him no reason to believe Cain did anything wrong, but he wants the inspector general to take a closer, more independent look.

A recent investigation by the IG into Cain revealed no evidence of illegal activity. The IG said the focus of his investigation and the Legislative Auditor’s investigation only partially overlap.

Street said he and his team will review the documents from D’Aquila, but did not commit to fully investigating.

