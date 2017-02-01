Dry Rub Ribs from Ralph's Market

Money saving ideas to bet on.

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Ingredients:

1 Slab of baby back ribs

3 tablespoons of Ralph's Rub (found at both Ralph’s Market locations in the spice aisle)

Cooking Instructions:

1. Turn ribs meat side down

2. Using a clean rag or paper towel, pull silver skin off

3. Spread the Ralphs Rub evenly on both sides

4. Place ribs in a heavy duty foil

5. Pre Heat BBQ pit or Oven to 275 degrees

6. Place ribs in pit or oven and let ribs cook for two hours and thirty minutes

7. Once done, pull them off heat and let them rest and cool for 15 minutes and ENJOY!