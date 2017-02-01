New Jimmy John's opens on Essen Ln.

A new Jimmy John's store, located at 4555 Essen Ln., is now open and ready to serve fresh, gourmet sandwiches to the public.

"This will be our seventh store in Baton Rouge. Our team is excited to serve fresh, fast, and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the community," said Kyle Wilkinson, owner of the new location.

Wilkinson plans to hire about 25 new employees. Anyone interested in applying can do so here.

The new Jimmy John's location will deliver sandwiches to homes inside their delivery area. Customers can order by calling the store at 225-757-8090, or can order online here.

