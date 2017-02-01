Southeastern's 2017 Recruiting Class - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) -

The Southeastern Lions signed 12 recruits to their 2017 class Wednesday. 

The Lions signed six mid-year players during the season, giving the team a total a 18 new members.

Dalton Brabham
Tight End, 6-1, 230 pounds (Amite, LA, Oak Forest Academy)

Chandler Eiland
Quarterback, 6-1, 195 pounds (Canton, TX) 

Delmonte Hall
Running Back, 5-11, 201 pounds (Stonewall, LA, North DeSoto HS)

Elijah Hayes
Offensive Lineman, 6-2, 315 pounds (Destrehan, LA, Destrehan HS)

Nih-Jer Jackson
Wide Receiver, 6-3, 175 pounds (Stockton, CA) 

Marquis Johnson
Defensive Back, 6-1, 180 pounds (Atlanta, GA) 

Drew Jones
Offensive Lineman, 6-1, 286 pounds (Des Allemands, LA) 

Lorenz Jones
Offensive Lineman, 6-5, 280 pounds (Jackson, MS) 

Ferlando Jordan
Defensive Back, 6-0, 170 pounds (Atlanta, GA) 

Rendon Miles-Character
Offensive Lineman, 6-3, 290 pounds (New Orleans, LA, St. Augustine HS)

Jon Miller
Defensive Lineman, 6-1, 272 pounds (Pelham, N.Y.)   

Imani Mitchell
Defensive Lineman, 6-2, 275 pounds (Compton, CA)

Kyle Nevels
Linebacker, 6-3, 235 pounds (Walker, LA – ULM/Walker HS)

Jah’mar Sexton
Defensive Back, 6-0, 160 pounds (Elk Grove, CA) 

Kyle Strickland
Offensive Lineman, 6-5, 285 pounds (Brandon, MS) 

CJ Turner
Wide Receiver, 6-2, 170 pounds (LaPlace, LA, East St. John HS)

Noah Vance
Defensive Lineman, 6-2, 275 pounds (Gulfport, MS) 

Byron Walker 
Quarterback, 5-10, 185 pounds (Sulphur, LA – Sulphur HS)

