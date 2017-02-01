Southeastern's 2017 Recruiting Class

The Southeastern Lions signed 12 recruits to their 2017 class Wednesday.
The Lions signed six mid-year players during the season, giving the team a total a 18 new members.
Dalton Brabham
Tight End, 6-1, 230 pounds (Amite, LA, Oak Forest Academy)
Chandler Eiland
Quarterback, 6-1, 195 pounds (Canton, TX)
Delmonte Hall
Running Back, 5-11, 201 pounds (Stonewall, LA, North DeSoto HS)
Elijah Hayes
Offensive Lineman, 6-2, 315 pounds (Destrehan, LA, Destrehan HS)
Nih-Jer Jackson
Wide Receiver, 6-3, 175 pounds (Stockton, CA)
Marquis Johnson
Defensive Back, 6-1, 180 pounds (Atlanta, GA)
Drew Jones
Offensive Lineman, 6-1, 286 pounds (Des Allemands, LA)
Lorenz Jones
Offensive Lineman, 6-5, 280 pounds (Jackson, MS)
Ferlando Jordan
Defensive Back, 6-0, 170 pounds (Atlanta, GA)
Rendon Miles-Character
Offensive Lineman, 6-3, 290 pounds (New Orleans, LA, St. Augustine HS)
Jon Miller
Defensive Lineman, 6-1, 272 pounds (Pelham, N.Y.)
Imani Mitchell
Defensive Lineman, 6-2, 275 pounds (Compton, CA)
Kyle Nevels
Linebacker, 6-3, 235 pounds (Walker, LA – ULM/Walker HS)
Jah’mar Sexton
Defensive Back, 6-0, 160 pounds (Elk Grove, CA)
Kyle Strickland
Offensive Lineman, 6-5, 285 pounds (Brandon, MS)
CJ Turner
Wide Receiver, 6-2, 170 pounds (LaPlace, LA, East St. John HS)
Noah Vance
Defensive Lineman, 6-2, 275 pounds (Gulfport, MS)
Byron Walker
Quarterback, 5-10, 185 pounds (Sulphur, LA – Sulphur HS)
