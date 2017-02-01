Southeastern's 2017 Recruiting Class

The Southeastern Lions signed 12 recruits to their 2017 class Wednesday.

The Lions signed six mid-year players during the season, giving the team a total a 18 new members.

Dalton Brabham

Tight End, 6-1, 230 pounds (Amite, LA, Oak Forest Academy)

Chandler Eiland

Quarterback, 6-1, 195 pounds (Canton, TX)

Delmonte Hall

Running Back, 5-11, 201 pounds (Stonewall, LA, North DeSoto HS)

Elijah Hayes

Offensive Lineman, 6-2, 315 pounds (Destrehan, LA, Destrehan HS)

Nih-Jer Jackson

Wide Receiver, 6-3, 175 pounds (Stockton, CA)

Marquis Johnson

Defensive Back, 6-1, 180 pounds (Atlanta, GA)

Drew Jones

Offensive Lineman, 6-1, 286 pounds (Des Allemands, LA)

Lorenz Jones

Offensive Lineman, 6-5, 280 pounds (Jackson, MS)

Ferlando Jordan

Defensive Back, 6-0, 170 pounds (Atlanta, GA)

Rendon Miles-Character

Offensive Lineman, 6-3, 290 pounds (New Orleans, LA, St. Augustine HS)

Jon Miller

Defensive Lineman, 6-1, 272 pounds (Pelham, N.Y.)

Imani Mitchell

Defensive Lineman, 6-2, 275 pounds (Compton, CA)

Kyle Nevels

Linebacker, 6-3, 235 pounds (Walker, LA – ULM/Walker HS)

Jah’mar Sexton

Defensive Back, 6-0, 160 pounds (Elk Grove, CA)

Kyle Strickland

Offensive Lineman, 6-5, 285 pounds (Brandon, MS)

CJ Turner

Wide Receiver, 6-2, 170 pounds (LaPlace, LA, East St. John HS)

Noah Vance

Defensive Lineman, 6-2, 275 pounds (Gulfport, MS)

Byron Walker

Quarterback, 5-10, 185 pounds (Sulphur, LA – Sulphur HS)

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.