Free legal advice to be offered in Baton Rouge Thursday

Free legal advice will be provided by attorneys from the Baton Rouge Bar Foundation's Pro Bono Project on Thursday, February 2.

The event will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center, located at 3535 Riley St. Those seeking assistance are asked to arrive early as consultations are scheduled on a first come, first serve basis.

Be prepared with your specific legal questions. For more information, call 225-214-5567.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.