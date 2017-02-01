Free legal advice to be offered in Baton Rouge Thursday

Sources say a person was shot in the head Friday afternoon at around 7:30 p.m.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 5More >>
Analysts say the Republican Obamacare replacement that passed through the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday could put thousands of Louisianians in jeopardy of losing their health insurance.More >>
It's the story of a family that started in Lake Charles and moved to Greenville, South Carolina.More >>
The center will be renamed to the Clarence L. Barney Jr. African American Cultural Center.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Tanner ran away last Sunday after the car Lauren was driving was involved in a rollover accident on 485 near Mallard Creek Road.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.More >>
A Hub City woman was charged with felony child neglect after allegedly leaving her child in her car to substitute teach an elementary class.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
