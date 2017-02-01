Free legal advice to be offered in Baton Rouge Thursday - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Free legal advice to be offered in Baton Rouge Thursday

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Free legal advice will be provided by attorneys from the Baton Rouge Bar Foundation's Pro Bono Project on Thursday, February 2.

The event will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center, located at 3535 Riley St. Those seeking assistance are asked to arrive early as consultations are scheduled on a first come, first serve basis.

Be prepared with your specific legal questions. For more information, call 225-214-5567.

