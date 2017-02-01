Vehicle burglary suspect wanted in Ascension Parish

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking a suspect who allegedly burglarized two vehicles and stole a 2017 white Ford F-250 Super Cab from the Pelican Point Subdivision on January 30.

Officials believe the incident occurred between 2 to 4 a.m.

Anyone with information should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 with an anonymous tip, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, Crime Stoppers must be contacted immediately.

