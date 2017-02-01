Special Olympics and law enforcement host annual Polar Plunge

"If you are going to be freezin,' wouldn't you rather be Freezin' for a Reason?"

Special Olympics Louisiana and law enforcement officers in the Baton Rouge area hosted the 9th Annual Polar Plunge on Saturday and some of the community's finest took the plunge, including WAFB's Jay Grymes and Matt Williams.

The event took place at Cabela's in Gonzales. Participants took the plunge for $50.

"It wasn't bad; I've had colder, but let me tell you, get in that water, you would know it - in an instant," Grymes said. "Good time, though, and a great cause. You can't beat the Special Olympics Louisiana. We've seen all the great folks out here. Great day. Great morning. We'll see you next year."

Special Olympics Louisiana promotes understanding, acceptance, and inclusion for people with and without mental disabilities. They offer year-round programs for adults and children and have over 15,000 volunteers. They serve more than 14,830 children and adults with disabilities. The company sponsors health, education, leadership, family, training, and sports programs for people as young as 2-years-old. There is no cost to participate in Special Olympics.

