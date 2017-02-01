Motorcycle officer taken to hospital in serious condition after crash

A motorcycle officer was taken to hospital after a crash on Airline Hwy.

Officials with Baton Rouge Police Department confirm that the officer was involved in the crash shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Airline Hwy at Beechwood.

According to the report, the officer was escorting an oversized load westbound on Airline when he ran over an "imperfection in the roadway." The officer lost control of the motorcycle and hit the back of a vehicle that was located in the turn lane.

The officer was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Officials say he sustained a moderate injury to his leg.

