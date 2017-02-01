Additional arrests made in case of illegal bond activity at Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office

Additional arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation into illegal bond activity at the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, reports Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

Shawanda Dove, 47, of Independence, Bridget Harper, 43, of Hammond, Ronald Berry, 40, of Hammond, and Donald Bickham, 34, also of Hammond, have all been identified in connection with the case. The original forged bail bond was allegedly made back on November 4, 2016, where Berry, an inmate at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, was freed from the jail on a $280,000 property surety bond. The investigation revealed Berry coordinated the illegal bond with several other people.

Officials say Berry was being held on numerous drug charges for possession and distribution. Berry's girlfriend, Harper, and his brother, Bickham, allegedly coordinated payment to Dove, who through another party, obtained forged bond paperwork, resulting in Berry's release.

Harper and Dove have been arrested. They are charged with conspiracy for the illegal consideration of criminal bail bonds, conspiracy to commit forgery, false personation, and injuring public records. Officials are still searching for Berry and Bickham. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

