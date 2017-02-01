Second suspect arrested for murder of Baton Rouge man in Denham Springs

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to an attempted armed robbery that ended with the murder of a Baton Rouge man.

Officials say Tremal L. Scott, 27, of Baton Rouge, has been arrested for the shooting death of Corey Graham. Scott is charged with armed robbery and first-degree murder.

"The pieces of this case are coming together thanks to the countless hours put in by my dedicated detectives & our citizens choosing to work with us," said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Scott is currently being held in another facility for charges that are not related to this case.

Investigators first arrested Thomas Fefee, 26, after he was located in Tampa. Fefee was identified as a suspect because of a tip to Crime Stoppers. They say he was found and taken in custody in an apartment complex after a standoff lasting several hours.

He was transported back to Livingston Parish on Saturday, January 28. He is also charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. His bond is set at $100,000.

According East Baton Rouge court records, Fefee also has an ongoing attempted first degree murder trial from March 2015 with his brother. Authorities say he tried to hit five officers with a 2006 Mercedes E350, during a car chase after an attempted traffic stop.

The investigation is ongoing.

