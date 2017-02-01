Find The King Cake Baby - Official Promotion Rules

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WAFB, LLC (“WAFB-TV”), 844 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 and Tiger Deaux-Nuts, 5162 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 (“Sponsor(s)”). (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 12:01 AM on February 1, 2017 and ends at 11:59 AM on February 28, 2017(“Promotion Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 AM on February 28, 2017. This promotion is void where prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and Federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties or parishes: Louisiana: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St Helena, St Mary, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, and Mississippi: Amite and Wilkinson who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees, or persons living with employees or immediate family members of employees, of Raycom Media, Inc., WAFB-TV, , and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. The phrase “immediate family members” refers to spouses, parents, in-laws, children, siblings, and any other extended family members. Only one entry per individual will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.

3. How to Enter. There are three (3) ways to enter this promotion. Beginning at 11:59 AM, January 5,2017, individuals can enter by logging on to and completing the online entry form on www.wafb.com/kingcake, The WAFB News app, or The Louisiana Deals app. The WAFB News app (available free on the iOS and Google Play App Stores) and The Louisiana Deals app (available free on the iOS App Store). Entries must be received by 11:59 AM on February 28, 2017 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WAFB-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WAFB-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WAFB-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

4. Prize(s). A total of nine (9) king cakes will be awarded over the length of the promotion. Each winner will receive one (1) $25 gift certificate for a large king cake flavor of their choice. All prizes must be redeemed by March 8, 2017.

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Prizes will be awarded by random drawings from all eligible entries. Winners notified by phone at the number provided on his/her entry form. 1 prize will be awarded per drawing. Drawings will be held on the following dates: 2/8/2017, 2/10/2017, 2/13/2017, 2/15/2017, 2/17/2017, 2/20/2017, 2/22/2017, 2/24/2017, 2/27/2017.

6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. A valid driver’s license or other valid picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), and if applicable any travel companion(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility prior to receiving their prize, or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by [fill in date] or the prize will be forfeited.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WAFB-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WAFB-TV if WAFB-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name, voice, likeness, biography, and opinions in publicity in ay media, worldwide, without any additional compensation or consideration, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WAFB-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. Entrant releases Sponsor(s) from any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy, product liability, and merchandise delivery.

9. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WAFB-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WAFB-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion). Sponsor disclaims any representations or warranties regarding the merchantability or fitness of any prize.

10. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WAFB-TV, 844 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or visit the website at www.WAFB.com between February 28, 2017 and August 28, 2017.