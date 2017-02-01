Broome delivers State of the City address - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Broome delivers State of the City address

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome (Source: WAFB) Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will give the State of the City address Wednesday.

The speech will be given at Drusilla Place Catering around noon.

Kiran Chawla will have a full report on 9News at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly