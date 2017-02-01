Southern Jaguars 2017 Recruiting Class

The Jaguars are looking to finish with a strong 2017 recruiting class.

Jonathan Bishop

Offensive Lineman: Ramsay High School (Birmingham, AL)

Maurice Campbell

Offensive Lineman: Cedar Grove High School (Ellenwood, GA)

Kendall Catalon

Athlete: Mansfield High School (Burleson, TX)

Jalen Ivy

Defensive Lineman: Tioga High School (Ball, LA)



Brian Williams

Offensive Tackle: Riverdale High School (Riverdale, GA)

Jacoby "Bubba" McDaniel

Quarterback: Dothan High School (Dothan, AL)

Keyshawn Acker

Defensive Back: John Ehret High School (Marrero, LA)

Robert Square III

Defensive Lineman: Catholic High School (Baton Rouge)

Dylan Walker

Defensive Lineman: Brother Martin High School (New Orleans)

Maverick May

Offensive Lineman: Springfield High School (Livingston, LA)

Shykee Thomas

Athlete: Springwood High School (Valley, AL)

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.