Southern Jaguars 2017 Recruiting Class

The Jaguars are looking to finish with a strong 2017 recruiting class.
Jonathan Bishop
Offensive Lineman: Ramsay High School (Birmingham, AL)
Maurice Campbell
Offensive Lineman: Cedar Grove High School (Ellenwood, GA)
Kendall Catalon
Athlete: Mansfield High School (Burleson, TX)
Jalen Ivy
Defensive Lineman: Tioga High School (Ball, LA)
Brian Williams
Offensive Tackle: Riverdale High School (Riverdale, GA)
Jacoby "Bubba" McDaniel
Quarterback: Dothan High School (Dothan, AL)
Keyshawn Acker
Defensive Back: John Ehret High School (Marrero, LA)
Robert Square III
Defensive Lineman: Catholic High School (Baton Rouge)
Dylan Walker
Defensive Lineman: Brother Martin High School (New Orleans)
Maverick May
Offensive Lineman: Springfield High School (Livingston, LA)
Shykee Thomas
Athlete: Springwood High School (Valley, AL)
