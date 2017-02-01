Southern Jaguars 2017 Recruiting Class - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southern Jaguars 2017 Recruiting Class

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Jaguars are looking to finish with a strong 2017 recruiting class.

Jonathan Bishop
Offensive Lineman: Ramsay High School (Birmingham, AL)

Maurice Campbell
Offensive Lineman: Cedar Grove High School (Ellenwood, GA)

Kendall Catalon
Athlete: Mansfield High School (Burleson, TX)

Jalen Ivy 
Defensive Lineman: Tioga High School (Ball, LA)
    
Brian Williams 
Offensive Tackle: Riverdale High School (Riverdale, GA)

Jacoby "Bubba" McDaniel 
Quarterback: Dothan High School (Dothan, AL)

Keyshawn Acker 
Defensive Back: John Ehret High School (Marrero, LA)

Robert Square III
Defensive Lineman: Catholic High School (Baton Rouge)

Dylan Walker
Defensive Lineman: Brother Martin High School (New Orleans)

Maverick May 
Offensive Lineman: Springfield High School (Livingston, LA)

Shykee Thomas
Athlete: Springwood High School (Valley, AL)

