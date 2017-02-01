Woman dies after walking right in front of passing car on major highway, officials say

Investigators reported a woman was hit by a car and killed when she tried to cross a major highway Tuesday evening.

Louisiana State Police identified the woman as Tonya Gary, 53, of Baton Rouge.

Troopers said the crash happened on US 61 (Airline Highway) south of LA 427 (Perkins Road) near Prairieville just before 8 p.m.

According to Tpr. Bryan Lee, the investigation, as of Wednesday morning, showed Gary was crossing Airline just as a 2016 Chevrolet Impala was headed south at that location. Lee add Gary stepped right into the path of the car and was hit.

Lee stated troopers are still investigating exactly why Gary walked in front of the passing car, but he added they suspect she may have been impaired.

Gary was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, officials said blood samples were taken from Gary and the driver of the car for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

