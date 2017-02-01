House believed to be undergoing flood repairs catches fire - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

House believed to be undergoing flood repairs catches fire

Ponderosa Drive (Source: WAFB) Ponderosa Drive (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Fire investigators are looking into what started a blaze on in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Ponderosa Drive just after midnight.

Crews from Eastside Fire and the Central Fire Department responded.

It is believed no one was home at the time and that the house was likely under renovation following the flood.

